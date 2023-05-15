Suspects involved in attack on Rana Sanaullah’s house identified

FAISALABAD: Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have identified people who attacked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s house and Recruitment and Training Centre in Faisalabad.

Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on May 9, enraged PTI protestors gathered outside the house of Rana Sanaullah and ‘pelted stones.’

According to police, the LEAs have identified the 73 people who attacked the interior minister’s house and Recruitment and Training Centre.

Faisalabad police further say the identity of 23 people who attacked the home of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has been completed and more than 50 people who attacked the recruitment training center have also been identified.

Police say data of all the attackers was provided to the concerned police stations with addresses and photographs. Among the attackers, President West Region Punjab Faizullah Kamuka، PTI leaders including Israr Ahmed and Hamid Raza are also held responsible for the attacks.

More than 100 people, including former MPA Firdous Rai, and President Youth Wing Yaqub Rasim, were involved in the attack, police said۔

Police added that on May 9, 600 suspects were booked under terrorist provisions in the Civil Line police station Samanabad.