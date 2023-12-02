Suspects posing as police officials abduct man from Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, suspects who were posing as police officials have abducted a man from Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Ashraf Colony Mehmoodabad where eight to ten suspects in plain clothes posing as police officials entered the citizen’s house.

He claimed that the suspects then took him to his office, searched the office and asked for money.

When they couldn’t find the amount they made Rs 8 lac transfer from the victim’s bank account and dropped him at FTPL bridge.

Furthermore, the victim claimed that police officials registered the FIR after 10 days.

Earlier, Karachi police arrested two accused criminals from Surjani Town, who reportedly robbed people in the guise of police officials in the metropolis.

As per Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mehroz Ali’s statement, the arrested individuals allegedly belonged to a six-member robber gang, that robbed the people in the guise of police officers late at night.

During the investigation, the arrested individuals, identified as Arbaz and Junaid, confessed to being involved in robbing several houses in the metropolis.

The accused used to enter the houses at 4 am late in the night, tied up the family members, and left after looting the valuables from the house.

During the raid the police arrested the two suspects, leading to the recovery of a pistol, mobile phone, jewelry, stolen LCD, DVR, cash, and other valuables from their possession.

SSP further stated that a total of nine cases have been registered against the arrested criminals in Surjani town police station.