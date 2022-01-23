Suspects who blew themselves up during Ubauro operation identified

GHOTKI: Two suspects have been identified as ‘terrorists’ who blew themselves up during a police operation in Ubauro town of Ghotki earlier in the day, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur conducted a press conference in Ubauro and said that two killed terrorists in the police encounter today were identified as ‘terrorists’.

He said that one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Imamuddin who was a student of Wafaqul Madaris Al-Arabiya Khairpur, whereas, the second terrorist named Abdul Hameed was belonging to Malaysia.

The police team took part in the operation recovered identity cards of both suspects. The police officer said that a residential address of Rahim Yar Khan was mentioned on Abdul Hameed’s identity card.

He said that both terrorists committed suicide by blowing themselves up using a locally-made bomb after being surrounded by the police officials. DIG Sukkur said that the terrorists placed the bomb between them after coming closer to each other.

The DIG Sukkur said that the terrorists tried to flee from the site after being surrounded by the police team and attacked the cops with locally-made bombs. He added that after failing to escape, they blew themselves up using a bomb.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that v after police cordoned off them in a search operation in Ubauro town of Ghotki district of the Sindh province.

According to police, a group of bandits attacked cops at Langu Road and after a retaliatory fire two of them blew themselves up after being trapped in a police cordon.

“They hurled hand grenades at the cops however fortunately they did not explode,” they said.

SSP Ghotki Azhar Mughal said that the dacoits were equipped with guns and hand grenades and they hurled one of the crackers at the police party which fortunately did not explode.

“The bandits were out of ammunition stock when they blew themselves up in a bid to evade the arrest,” he said.

Recently, a policeman had gotten martyred after being attacked by bandits in the suburb of Ghotki district of the Sindh province.

According to police, the bandits had attacked a police check-post in the Ghotki district resulting in the death of a policeman. “In the retaliatory fire, the bandits fled the scene,” they said adding that police was going after them.

