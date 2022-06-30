Suspension of gas supply: Textile industry to remain closed till July 8

ISLAMABAD: The textile industry will come to a halt from July 1 to 8 due to the prolonged suspension of gas supply, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The suspension of gas supply will primarily affect the industries in Punjab as 70 per cent of textile mills are located there.

The shortage of gas supply has already reduced the textile production up to 30 per cent, whereas, the latest suspension will reduce their output up to 50 per cent.

The interrupted gas supply to the industries has been affecting the exports that will impact the achievement of $26 billion target for the next fiscal year besides increasing unemployment.

Sources told ARY News that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) apprised the textile mills about the gas supply suspension receiving gas supplies from the captive power plants.

Sources added that the decision for suspending the gas supply was taken to continue uninterrupted supplies to the power and fertiliser sectors.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) warned of major economic loss to the country due to gas suspension and demanded the authorities to resume the supplies.

