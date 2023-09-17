Suspicious bag containing grenade, Red Zone map seized in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police seized a suspicious bag containing hand grenades, pistol and Red Zone map from the area in the vicinity of the Secretariat police station, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A suspicious bag containing hand grenades, pistol, bullets and a map of Red Zone buildings was seized by Islamabad police.

The ICT spokesperson said that the teams are inspecting the recovered arms and ammunition. The recovered arms include three hand grenades, two magazines, 50 bullets and a pistol.

Additionally, a map of Red Zone building was also recovered. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has been summoned to the scene and clearance operation was being conducted in the area.