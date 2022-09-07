PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for sustainable system to tackle climate change

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for putting in place a sustainable system to cope with the challenges of climate change as unprecedented floods caused heavy losses to lives and infrastructure, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing the locals and flood-affected people after reviewing the restoration work at Saggu Bridge, the prime minister said trillions were required to carry out relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas, vowing that the entire process would be carried out in a transparent manner.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said with the assistance provided by a philanthropist, the first 100 prefabricated houses having two rooms and a toilet would be built in Dera Ismail Khan to accommodate widows and orphans in the first phase.

He said the houses would be built in two weeks and he would personally visit the site to assess if the project could be replicated by the government in other parts of the country.

He recalled that during his previous visit to Tank and DI Khan after the floods, the people were in the phase of rehabilitation till the floods hit them twice.

He lauded the politicians, local administration, and armed forces for acting in unison while contributing their efforts for the rescue and rehabilitation of the affected people across the country.

The prime minister said it was the time to rise above politics and demonstrate the spirit of service and welfare for the people. He said the coalition government raised the relief money under Benazir Income Support Programme from Rs 28 billion to Rs 70 billion for flood-affected people.

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauded the efforts of Communication Minister Maulana Asad ur Rehman and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for putting their efforts in pacing up the relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-hit areas.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed about the damages incurred to people and infrastructure due to heavy floods.

The Deputy Commissioner DI Khan in his briefing said the heavy rains from August 17 to 27 wreaked havoc in the Dera Ismail Khan district with 70 percent of the population affected by the floods.

