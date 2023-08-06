28.9 C
Sutlej River in low flood at Sulemanki Headworks

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
HAVELI LAKHA: The Sutlej River has been in low flood at Sulemanki Headworks near Okara, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The water level being dropped in Sutlej at Head Sulemanki with 69,655 cusecs inflow and 57,931 cusecs outflow.

The water outflow at Ganda Singh Wala has been 55,900 cusecs and the water level has reached to 19 feet at the point.

India had released over 2,00,000 cusecs water in Sutlej downstream in Pakistan recently after persistent rains in the catchment areas of the river. The country had discharged water from Harike and Ferozepur waterworks in River Sutlej to downstream areas.

It was in 1988 that Pakistan had witnessed worst flooding in the two eastern rivers – Ravi and Sutlej – which devastated crops and livelihoods over thousands of acres.

