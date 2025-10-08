Sutlej River in medium flood after water released from India

LAHORE: The water level in Sutlej River constantly rising after India released water into the river, officials said on Wednesday.

The neighboring country yesterday again released water into Sutlej River resulting in medium flood at Ganda Singh Wala headworks, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said yesterday.

The water inflow in Sutlej has surged to 1,15,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala after discharge of water into the river from upstream, FFD stated.

The water level was recorded 28,000 cusecs in the river at the headworks before release of water from India.

Several villages in upstream and downstream of the river have been submerged in the flood water and the land link of 15 villages has been disrupted.

Director General PDMA Punjab last week said that the province could receive more rainfall apart of likely release of water into rivers from India.

Talking to media in Lahore he said that flooding in catchment area of rivers is likely.

He said India could release more water into Sutlej and Chenab rivers. The neighboring country could also release around 35,000 cusecs of water into Ravi River, he cautioned.

Unprecedented heavy rains during this year’s monsoon and release of water into Sutlej, Chenab and Ravi rivers from India wreaked havoc in Pakistan’s Punjab province causing losses of life and property in the region by the floodwater.