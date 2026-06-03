KARACHI: Suzuki Fronx is emerging as a practical and economical alternative to imported vehicles in Pakistan’s auto market, gaining attention for its performance, safety features, and lower running costs.

The locally assembled vehicle is attracting consumers due to its balance of modern features and affordability. Suzuki’s extensive after-sales network, spanning over 100 cities with more than 170 outlets across the country, is also playing a key role in improving its accessibility and service convenience.

According to details, the wide availability of spare parts and relatively low maintenance costs make the Fronx more economical compared to many imported vehicles.

The vehicle comes equipped with several safety and comfort features, including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), electronic power steering, hill hold control, rear camera, and parking sensors, enhancing both safety and driving experience.

Industry observers note that Suzuki recommends a tyre pressure of around 29 PSI for both front and rear tyres, which helps ensure balanced handling and improved fuel efficiency.

When compared with Japanese imported models such as Toyota Raize and Toyota Rocky, the Fronx offers a more affordable ownership experience, as imported vehicles generally come with higher maintenance and parts replacement costs.

Overall, the Suzuki Fronx is being seen as a practical, durable, and cost-effective option for Pakistani consumers looking for an economical alternative in the compact SUV segment.

The Suzuki Fronx is available in Pakistan at prices ranging from PKR 5,999,000 to PKR 6,374,000 across four main variants.

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