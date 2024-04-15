Suzuki Pakistan reports data breach amid cyberattack

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited on Monday said that its corporate data has been leaked following a major cyberattack on its infrastructure, ARY News reported.

In a bourse filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Pak Suzuki said that its data related to the HR and financials along with other departments has been leaked to the public.

“We have onboarded Security Consultant for detailed Forensic assessment and eliminating potential security threats from entire infrastructure. Detailed findings will be concluded after completion of assessment,” the company informed the PSX.

Last month, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) submitted a report to the interior ministry of Pakistan regarding the leakage of citizens’ data by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The PAC issued directions to the interior ministry to probe into the data leak in collaboration with the PTA, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Military Intelligence.

The report unveiled that data of 27 million Pakistanis was stolen from 2019 to 2023 with the help of Nadra offices of Multan, Peshawar and Karachi.

According to the JIT report, data was obtained from Multan to Peshawar and then to Dubai, and was also sold in Argentina and Romania.