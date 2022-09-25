Swabi: Body of missing boy found in fields

SWABI: The body of a eight-year-old boy who went missing last night has been found in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the body of an eight-year-old boy named Anas who went missing last night was reported on the Zainab Alert App, but rescue officials found his body in fields in Mamo Banda Maneri Bala.

According to the police, the missing boy was not mentally sound. Further investigations into the case was underway.

Earlier February, the dead body of a missing child was found from the water tank of a house in Karachi’s Korangi.

A seven-year child who went missing from his house on February 1 morning was found dead in the afternoon from a water tank at some distance from his home.

