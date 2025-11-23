Swabi: Four killed as passenger vehicle crashes near river

SWABI: As many as four people were killed, including two women, at a location near the River Hundkay in Swabi, Rescue 1122 said, ARY News reported.

Rescue 1122 officials stated that the unfortunate passenger vehicle was heading to Islamabad from Peshawar when it lost control near the River Hundkay and plunged into a gorge, killing four people on the spot.

Nine people were traveling in the vehicle; five persons were injured in the accident.

The injured have been shifted to Bacha Khan Hospital in Peshawar.

The deceased include two women and two men.

Earlier in Karachi, two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in separate heavy-vehicle accidents in Karachi, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident, a truck hit two motorcycles in Memon Goth, Malir, near Solangi Stop, killing one man and injuring another.

The deceased was identified as Waqas Buriro, while the injured man was identified as Abdul Wahid Baksh. The injured victim sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the truck driver responsible for the accident fled the scene. The vehicle, however, has been impounded, and efforts are underway to arrest the driver.

In a separate accident on the Super Highway near Zakaria Goth, another motorcyclist, identified as Shahid, was killed after being struck by a dumper. Police arrested the driver, identified as Fazal, and impounded the dumper involved in the crash.

Notably, due to scores of accidents involving dumpers, trackers have been installed in 606 dumpers on the orders of the Deputy Inspector General of Traffic (DIG Traffic).

The All Dumper Truck Owners Association (ADTOA) Karachi Sindh handed over the control of the trackers to the Information Technology (IT) branch at the DIG Traffic’s office.

The dumpers included in the list are allowed to operate within the limits of Karachi during the nighttime.

However, during the daytime, the dumpers are only permitted to run in Korangi, New Karachi Industrial Area, and the SITE area.

Additionally, the dumpers are also allowed to operate at Bin Qasim Port and Karachi Port.