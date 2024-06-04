Swara Bhasker slams news portal over body-shaming article

Swara Bhasker called out an Indian news portal for claiming that the Bollywood actor is not getting enough acting jobs as she has gained weight after her first pregnancy.

Indian actor Swara Bhasker, who became a mother to a baby girl, eight months ago, turned to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Tuesday and lashed out at a leading local publication, for one of their recent headlines, fat-shaming the ‘Raanjhana’ actor.

Sharing the screengrab of the post, which read, “Badhte wajan ke karan Swara ko nahi mil raha kaam (Due to her weight gain, Swara is not getting work)!” Bhasker penned, “For those who cannot read the Devanagari script, this is a leading Hindi newspaper handle that thinks it is newsworthy that a recent mom, who birthed a child a few months ago, put on weight!” “Can someone please explain the physiology of childbirth to the geniuses,” she added.

For the unversed, actor Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad, who exchanged vows in a court in February last year, before the full-fledged festivities the following month, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raabiyaa, on September 23.

On the work front, she was last seen in a short film ‘Sheer Qorma’ and a full-length feature ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ in 2022.

