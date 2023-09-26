Swara Bhasker welcomes a baby girl with husband Fahad; reveals name

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and her husband, political activist Fahad Ahmad, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Indian actor Swara Bhasker, known for films like ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’, and her husband Fahad Ahmad were blessed with a baby girl earlier this week, she announced in a social media post on Monday.

With a five-picture gallery of the so-in-love new parents, Bhasker wrote, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..”

The ‘Raanjhana’ actor shared that their baby girl was born on September 23, and the proud parents have named her Raabiyaa.

“With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world,” she added.

Thousands of her fans and the entertainment fraternity congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

It is pertinent to mention here that Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad had a court marriage in February this year, before the full-fledged festivities the following month.

With a social media post in June, the couple announced to be expecting their first child together. “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!” she wrote in the caption of a three-picture gallery, flaunting a visible baby bump.

