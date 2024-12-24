Swat: Earthquake jolts Mingora, adjoining areas

web analytics
SWAT: A moderate intensity earthquake jolted Mingora and adjoining areas in Swat region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center, the earthquake was measured 4.2 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 225 kilometers. The epicenter was located in the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

People of the area rushed out of their homes while reciting the verses of holy Quran after feeling earthquake tremors.

No loss of life or property has been reported in the area.

