Four killed in Swat firing after dispute over potato field

SWAT: At least four people have been killed and 15 others sustained injuries after a dispute over a potato field in Swat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to police, the two sides had a dispute over a potato field in the border area of Kalam that later turned violent with both sides opening fire at each other.

The firing has continued unabated leading to the killing of four people and injuries to 15 others, they said adding that heavy contingents of police and Frontier Corps have been dispatched to the area to return normalcy in the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of violence over personal enmity have occurred previously in the province and in one such case, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge was killed along with three family members after unidentified men opened fire on his vehicle in Swabi district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

On April 5, police registered a first information report (FIR) of the assassination of a Swat Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge.

Police later claimed to have arrested two prime suspects who opened fire on the vehicle with District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi saying that a target killer identified as Zakir opened fire on the vehicle, killing four people on board.

“Another target killer, Shahzad, also opened fire on the judge’s vehicle from the other side,” the cop said adding that both the suspects hail from Peshawar.