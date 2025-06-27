Flash floods in Swat trap 73, claim 17 lives

SWAT: Flash floods in Swat River have left 73 people trapped, with 17 from two families from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab confirmed drowned in Fizagat, ARY News reported quoting Deputy Commissioner.

According to Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Mahboob, rescue teams have so far recovered seven bodies, including those of two children, as operations continue to face challenges due to strong flood.

The incidents occurred on Friday at Fizagat, where tourists from two families were having breakfast near the riverbank when a sudden surge in water swept them away.

A viral video circulating on social media captured the harrowing moment, showing women and children trapped in the river as onlookers watched in shock.

Deputy Commissioner Mahboob stated that rescue operations are ongoing and will continue until the last person is rescued, despite the difficulties posed by the relentless floodwaters.

President, Prime Minister’s reaction

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed their deep grief over the death of tourists in the flash flood in the Swat River at Khwazakhela area.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, conveyed their sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the grieved families to bear the loss.

“We equally share the grief of the affected families during this difficult time,” the president said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to swiftly complete the search and rescue operation for missing persons in the incident.

He instructed NDMA, the administration, and rescue agencies to further strengthen safety measures along rivers and streams.

The prime minister also praised NDMA, the administration, and rescue officials for rescuing tourists stranded due to the flash flood in Swat.

It is worth mentioning here that National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA issued impact-based alerts due to expected widespread monsoon rainfall and associated flooding risks across several regions of Pakistan from 26th to 28th June.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram may experience moderate to heavy rainfall with possible flash flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable mountainous terrain.

In Punjab, heavy rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms are likely in multiple districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, and the Islamabad Capital Territory.

In Sindh, urban flooding is anticipated in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, Shahid Benazirabad, and Sujawal due to rain-wind/thunderstorm activity with isolated heavy falls.