Swat flash floods: KP govt announces Rs1mn compensation for affected families

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government announced Rs1 million each as compensation for the families of deceased of Swat River flash floods tragedy.

The spokesperson of KP CM announced that the families of the deceased will receive financial compensation of Rs1 million each after 17 people were swept away by the flash flood in River Swat on Friday morning.

Following the tragic drowning incident involving tourists in the Swat River, several government officials have been suspended over poor performance.

According to the spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an inquiry committee has been formed at the CM’s orders to investigate the incident. The head of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team will lead the inquiry.

The committee will determine the causes of the tragedy and identify those responsible.

Acting on the CM’s directives, multiple officials have been suspended for negligence, including the Assistant Commissioner of Babuzai.

The Assistant Commissioner of Khwazakhela was suspended for failing to issue timely warnings, while the ADC Relief was suspended for not making necessary arrangements in advance.

Additionally, it has been decided to suspend the district in-charge of Rescue 1122 immediately.

Earlier today, a flash flood in the Swat River swept away 17 tourists. 11 people lost their lives, 3 were rescued, and 3 remain missing.

Read More: 4 tourists rescued, 11 bodies recovered, search continues for 3

After breakfast, the tourists went to a dry riverbed to take photos when suddenly they were surrounded by a brutal surge of water.

The group tried to save themselves by climbing to higher ground and called for help, but the river’s current was too strong for anyone to intervene effectively.

Local residents made efforts to save the victims but were unsuccessful. Among the victims, 11 were from Punjab, 6 from Mardan, and 1 was a resident of Swat.

The bodies of 11 victims were recovered, according to DC Swat.