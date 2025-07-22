Swat madrassa sealed after student tortured to death by teachers

SWAT: Authorities sealed a madrassa and arrested nine staff members, including teachers, on Tuesday after a 14-year-old student was allegedly tortured to death in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

The incident occured in Chaliyar area of Khwazakhela. According to police, the student, Farhan, was brutally beaten by the madrassa teachers for being absent from class. He succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the bereaved family and local residents staged a protest on the main Kalam-Matta road, blocking traffic. They demanded justice and the arrest of all those involved.

Assistant Commissioner Khwazakhela sealed the madrassa, and an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) and the Child Protection Act.

Two of the suspects named in the case have been arrested, while the main accused, Muhammad Umar, remains at large.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Umar confirmed that a total of nine individuals, including madrassa staff, have been taken into custody. He added that efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

The DPO revealed that evidence of torture on other children has also emerged in the madrassa, and torture tools were recovered from the premises.

According to the DPO, abuse had reportedly been ongoing at the madrassa for several months. The remaining students have been returned to their families, and the madrassa has been officially sealed.