Levies official killed in attack on polio vaccination team in Swat

SWAT: A Levies personnel was killed on Tuesday in an attack on a polio vaccination team in the Arkot area of Matta tehsil, Swat.

According to Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Umar, the incident occurred during the ongoing anti-polio campaign when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the security personnel assigned to protect the vaccination team.

Levies official Abdul Kabir was critically injured in the attack and later succumbed to his injuries on the spot. His body was subsequently moved to the hospital.

Following the assault, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack, expressing his grief over the martyrdom of Abdul Kabir, who had been on duty to safeguard the polio team. In a statement, the prime minister extended his prayers for the peace of Kabir’s soul and for patience to his family.

“The attack on those working to eradicate polio is intolerable,” the prime minister said. He reassured that the government remains fully committed to the eradication of polio, stating, “Despite such resistance from terrorists, the anti-polio campaign will continue with full momentum until the disease is completely eradicated.”