Swat River incident: One more body recovered, death toll rises to 13

SWAT: The body of Abdullah, the teenager boy who was missing after a devastating flash flood in the Swat River last month, was recovered after a 20-day search operation, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the body was found near Ghaligay, bringing the death toll from the tragic flood incident to 13. The body has been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and will be transported to Mardan, Abdullah’s native area, via ambulance.

The catastrophic flood, triggered by heavy monsoon rains last, claimed multiple lives, including several members of a single family from Daska.

The tragedy occurred when a group of tourists, enjoying a picnic by the Swat River, was caught off guard by a sudden surge in water levels. Despite rescue efforts, the powerful currents swept away 17 individuals, with only four rescued alive.

Twelve bodies had been recovered but Abdullah’s whereabouts were uknown.

Earlier, the The Provincial Inspection Team has submitted a 63-page inquiry report on the tragedy to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, highlighting serious lapses in preparedness, coordination, and response.

The report exposed systemic failures in handling such emergencies and recommends corrective actions. It identified several government officials and departments as negligent, urging disciplinary action against those responsible.

Following the report, the Chief Minister has approved disciplinary measures. Departments including the District Administration, Irrigation, Local Government, and Rescue 1122 have been instructed to initiate legal proceedings within 60 days.