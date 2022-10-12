Swat situation: Govt to assist KP in curbing terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday decided to assist the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in curbing terrorist activities in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, Prime Minister’s Steering Committee on Peace today reviewed the recent spate of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Swat,

The steering committee’s meeting today was chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. According to a statement, the participants — which included MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNA Mohsin Dawar, Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Makam, former KP governor Shaukatullah Khan and former Senator Muhammad Saleh Shah — reviewed the situation in Swat in detail.

The steering committee also expressed concerns over terrorist attacks in KPK, particularly in Swat, and expressed solidarity with the people of the province.

It also stressed the provincial government to ensure peace in the province rather than playing petty politics. “Extremism and terrorism was increasing in the province, while provincial government was planning to stage a sit-in against the federal government,” the statement added.

Despite the invitation, the committee members from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ali Muhammad Khan and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif did not participate in the meeting.

It was unanimously decided to abet the provincial government in curbing terrorist activities. The KPK government must ensure peace in the province rather than playing petty politics in the name of a long march against the federal government. (2/2) — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) October 12, 2022

Later, taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said, “It’s quite unfortunate that the PTI members of the committee didn’t participate in the meeting despite the invitation. It was unanimously decided to support provincial government in curbing terrorist activities”.

“The KP government must ensure peace in the province rather than playing petty politics in the name of a long march against the federal government,” added the interior minister.

Swat protest

Thousands of people took to the streets on Tuesday, demanding the arrest of culprits behind the attack on a school van in KP’s Swat district.

Locals in Mingora claim that terrorists from banned outfits were behind the attack, although no terrorist group has yet taken responsibility for the attack.

A driver of a school van was killed and two students were injured when their vehicle came under attack by unidentified gunmen in Guli Bagh village situated within the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Swat district.

