Swat Tragedy: Petition in PHC seeks judicial commission probe

PESHAWAR: A petition has been filed in Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking constitution of a judicial commission to inquire into Swat drowning incident.

A citizen has petitioned to the high court that the incident took place owing to the negligence of the administration.

“The rescue workers were lacking machinery and equipment while rescue vehicles were used for political objectives,” petitioner alleged.

“Heavy machinery, which is used in rescue operations, was seized during the protest in Islamabad,” according to petition.

Petitioner also requested to the court to seek report about available resources for rescue operations.

The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the chief secretary have been made party in the plea.

The Swat disaster on June 27, this year claimed the lives of at least 14 tourists,

swept away by flash floods in the Swat River on Friday, as three survivors and 14 bodies recovered.

According to DC Swat, a total of 17 people were caught in a sudden surge of water while gathered near the riverbank.

DC stated that among the victims, 10 were residents of Daska in Punjab, six were from Mardan, and one was a local resident of Swat.