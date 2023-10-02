29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, October 2, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Swat women barred from playing cricket match

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

SWAT: The district administration of Charbagh tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Swat has barred the women from playing cricket match, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the district administration took the decision after a group of elders and some prayer leaders intervened to halt a women’s cricket match at Charbagh Cricket Stadium.

Charbagh’s Chairman Tehsil Council Ihsanullah Kaki said that the cricket match was cancelled due to deteriorating law and order situation.

He noted that the presence of individuals with firearms had made the security situation unstable, leading to fear and apprehension among the residents.

However, the decision spread anger among the players and women who came to watch the match and demanded the administration that the tournament should continue.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.