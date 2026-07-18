Pakistan and Sweden have agreed to expand cooperation in agriculture, food security, livestock, research, and sustainable development.

It was agreed following talks between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Sweden’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alexandra Berg von Linde to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in agriculture, food security, livestock, research, innovation and sustainable development.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to transforming the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Sweden into a stronger and more practical partnership in the agricultural sector.

On this occasion, the Federal Minister said Pakistan is keen to broaden bilateral engagement in agriculture and allied sectors.

He observed that despite the excellent political relations between the two countries, cooperation in agriculture has remained limited, and there is significant untapped potential for collaboration.

The minister praised Sweden’s expertise in sustainable farming, agricultural innovation, food safety, livestock development, and climate-resilient farming.

He also acknowledged the role of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) in supporting global development and welcomed greater training and capacity-building opportunities for Pakistani professionals.

Discussions included proposals to strengthen cooperation between research institutions through academic partnerships, technical exchanges, and collaboration between the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Swedish counterparts.

Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized that such cooperation would facilitate the exchange of knowledge, modern technologies, and best practices to support Pakistan’s agricultural modernization.

The Minister invited Swedish businesses to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture, food processing, dairy, post-harvest management and value-added industries, saying such investment would contribute to economic growth, employment generation and enhanced agricultural exports.

Livestock development featured prominently in the talks, with both countries agreeing to enhance cooperation in animal health, dairy production, food safety and sustainable livestock management to improve productivity and strengthen rural livelihoods.

A key area of discussion was antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The Swedish Ambassador formally encouraged the Federal Minister to seek membership in the Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in recognition of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to address this growing global challenge.

She noted that Pakistan’s participation would strengthen the representation of the Eastern Mediterranean Region on the international platform.

The Federal Minister said Pakistan would begin the nomination process and noted that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research is working closely with the Ministries of National Health Services and Climate Change to implement a coordinated national response to antimicrobial resistance.

Both sides reaffirmed their support for the One Health approach, recognizing the links between human, animal, and environmental health. They also discussed the responsible use of antibiotics, public awareness campaigns, and the importance of strengthening regulatory frameworks to safeguard public health and food systems.

The Swedish ambassador highlighted the contribution of Swedish companies already operating in Pakistan, particularly in food processing, dairy packaging and sustainable textile production.

Both sides agreed that the experience of these companies provides a strong foundation for expanding broader economic and agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen Pakistan–Sweden cooperation through sustained dialogue, stronger institutional partnerships, increased investment, research collaboration and the exchange of expertise.

Both sides expressed confidence that enhanced cooperation would contribute to agricultural modernization, food security, innovation, sustainable development and stronger bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sweden.