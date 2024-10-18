Sweden Schengen visa: Bank statement requirement for Pakistanis

KARACHI: Sweden, known for its rich history, natural beauty, and cultural charm, has become a popular tourist destination in Europe.

While citizens of some countries enjoy visa-free entry, Pakistani citizens are required to obtain a Schengen short-term visa to visit Sweden.

The Swedish Embassy handles Schengen visa applications for Pakistani and Afghan citizens and for those legally residing in Pakistan.

Financial Requirements for a Sweden Visit Visa

One of the primary requirements for a Swedish visa is proof of sufficient financial means which demonstrates that the applicant can bear the costs of their stay.

To meet this condition, applicants must provide a bank statement showing the last six months of transactions, signed and stamped by the bank.

The daily required amount for tourists visiting Sweden is 80 Euros.

For a stay of 30 days, the applicant must show a total of 2,400 euros in their bank account. As of October 18, 2024, with one euro equaling Rs 300.95, this amounts to approximately Rs 722,280.

This financial proof is essential for ensuring applicants have the means to support themselves during their stay in Sweden.