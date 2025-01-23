Minimum bank statement for Sweden Schengen visa Jan 2025

KARACHI: If you’re planning to explore Sweden’s captivating blend of history, nature, and culture, you’ll need to navigate the visa process. For Pakistani citizens, a short-term Schengen visa is required to visit Sweden.

Sweden, known for its rich history, natural beauty, and cultural charm, has become a popular tourist destination in Europe.

While citizens of some countries enjoy visa-free entry, Pakistani citizens are required to obtain a Schengen short-term visa to visit Sweden.

The Swedish Embassy handles Schengen visa applications for Pakistani and Afghan citizens and for those legally residing in Pakistan.

To secure a Schengen visa for Sweden, applicants must provide a series of essential documents.

These include a completed visa application form, a passport (issued within the last ten years), a recent passport-sized photograph, and fingerprints (unless previously registered in the Visa Information System).

One of the critical requirements for every Pakistani, and citizen of any other country, is proof of sufficient funds to cover expenses during the stay in Sweden. Applicants must submit bank and credit card statements for the last three months.

Bank Statement Requirements

For the bank statement, the minimum daily requirement is 450 SEK, which amounts to approximately 13,500 SEK or around Rs3,50,000 for a 30-day stay as of January 23, 2025.

This financial proof ensures that applicants can bear the cost of their trip without financial strain.

Visa Processing

