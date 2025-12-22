Sweet snapshot: Ireland Baldwin's daughter posts adorable photo of their bond

American model and actress Ireland Baldwin’s daughter shared a rare photo of mother-daughter bond time.

On December 18, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, shared a rare photo of herself and her mother. The snap captured three generations, as the duo were seen walking along with Ireland’s daughter Holland, 2.

In Ireland’s Instagram post, Ireland wore black sweats and a grey sweater, held onto her toddler, who was wearing a silver tutu paired with a green cardigan.

The two posed alongside Kim, who kept it comfortable for the outing, wearing black pants and a jacket, which she paired with sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.

Ireland also shared a few more photos from the family trip to Timberline Lodge on Mt. Hood outside Portland, Ore, giving her followers a look at snow-topped mountains and Christmas decorations, as well as family pics of Holland playing outdoors and cuddling with her dad, RAC (real name André Allen Anjos). Ireland is mentioned in the photo carousel, “Stills from the weekend”.

Over the years, Kim has reflected on what she felt was a difficult childhood for Ireland, especially after she and Alec finalised their split in 2002 after nine years of marriage.

She stated in her interview with Net-A-Porter’s The Edit in 2016, “Divorce is hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it. And ours was very public and nasty”.

The 72-year-old explained that the experience led her to bring up Ireland “in a very unconventional way”.

“I just wanted her to be free,” Kim shared. “If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with a pen, that was fine. I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends”.

Despite the difficulty of their divorce, which included a lengthy custody battle over Ireland, Kim recently revealed that she and Alec are in a good place with each other.

“Alec and I have a great relationship,” she told Variety in February. “I have great respect for where he is today, and his family”.

“You know, we don’t spend Christmases and holidays or see each other very much,” she continued. “But we talk. He’ll pick up the phone and call me, and we have a very genuine, cordial, and I think loving relationship in a lot of ways, just because we share a daughter, and I don’t wish him anything but everything good”.

