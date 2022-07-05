Swimming ban slapped on all dams in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has announced a complete ban on bathing, swimming, and boating in all dams located in the federal capital over the fear of drowning incidents owing to recent heavy rains, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz, the district government has imposed a ban on bathing and swimming in the dams for two months.

The DC said swimming and boating is banned in the wake of recent heavy rains.

The citizens have been advised to avoid visiting the beach and follow the administration’s orders.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) data showed 39mm of rain had fallen around the Leh Nullah in Pindi, 55mm in Saidpur village, 54mm in Golra, 36mm in Chaklala and 11mm in Shamsabad till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, the managing director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Tanveer Ahmed, said 60mm of rainfall was recorded in the twin cities, adding that water levels had risen to 12 feet in the area around Leh Nullah in Pindi’s Katarian and nine feet in Gawalmandi.

