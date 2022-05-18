Swindling couple cheat 100s of million in Islamabad fraud

ISLAMABAD: A woman wanted to police, along with her husband, in hundreds of million rupees fraud, arrested from Karachi, citing police ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Aafia, with husband Qalandar Anjum after cheating citizens had fled from Islamabad, police officials said.

A case was registered against the couple at Kohsar police station of the federal capital city.

“The two swindlers were used to open accounts in different banks with fake documents,” police said while highlighting the modus operandi of the cheating couple.

“The accused were advising people for sale and deals in properties in the light of their so-called spiritual advice,” police said. “They swindled 320 million rupees from a citizen with different tricks,” according to a case filed against them.

It was disclosed to the police that arrested woman, Aafia, had also visited 56 countries of the world.

“The accused woman has been shifted to Islamabad after her arrest from Karachi,” police officials said.

