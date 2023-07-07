Swiss FM arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis has arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office, the Swiss foreign minister met Acting Foreign Secretary Dr Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

A high-level delegation comprising members of Swiss Parliament and senior officials is also accompanying the Swiss Foreign Minister.

He will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.

The Swiss Foreign Minister will also visit the National Disaster Management Authority where the two sides will discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in disaster management.