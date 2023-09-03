Switzerland announces scholarships for Pakistani students

The Switzerland Government, in conjunction with the Higher Education Commission, has unveiled the ‘Excellence Scholarship for Pakistani Students’ for the upcoming academic year 2024-25.

Scholarships for one-year post-master’s research, three-year post-master’s, PhD and one-year Post-Doctoral Programmes (PDP) have been announced for the aspiring candidates, the HEC local chapter sources told APP.

The last date for submission of applications with the Switzerland embassy is September 30. More details are available on the official website, the HEC local sources told APP.

The main purpose of the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships is to create educational opportunities for foreign researchers completing a master’s or PhD degree.

Scholarship recipients will be selected under the supervision of the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students.

Separately, Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced a Scholarship Program for students of Gilgit-Baltistan to study in top Pakistani universities or institutions.

According to an official of HEC, the applications have been invited from outstanding students of Gilgit-Baltistan who intend to pursue undergraduate studies (four/five years BS programs) from HEC-recognized public sector universities/degree awarding institutions (DAIs).

The scholarships are being offered for the academic year 2023-24 in all areas of study or disciplines under the project titled, “Undergraduate Scholarship Program for the Students of Gilgit-Baltistan in Top Pakistani Universities/Institutions (Batch-III)”.

About the eligibility criteria, the official informed that the applicants must domicile or local certificate of Gilgit-Baltistan and have completed a Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC)/ Equivalent.