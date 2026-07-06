Sword Art Online return release window revealed

Sword Art Online fans finally have a date to look forward to because after a long wait, the franchise’s next anime movie has officially gotten a release window.

The film is called Sword Art Online: Integral Domain and it’s set to premiere in theaters sometime in 2028. It’ll be the franchise’s first completely original theatrical release since Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale.

And this isn’t another retelling like the Progressive movies. Word is Integral Domain will pick up with a brand new story set after the Alicization arc ends.

Shingo Adachi is directing. He’s worked on SAO before as character designer and chief animation director, so he knows the series well. The animation work is split between A-1 Pictures and Psyde Kick Studio.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps. Creator Reki Kawahara is handling the story concept though, so it should line up with the existing world and timeline.

We’re also getting the original voices back. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka returns as Kirito and Haruka Tomatsu is back as Asuna. Both of them are front and center in the first teaser visual too.

The project was first hinted at in November 2022. Then in January 2024 they confirmed a brand new original SAO film was in the works. Now we finally know roughly when it’s coming.

For context, SAO started as a web novel by Kawahara in 2002. It became a light novel in 2009 and since then it’s exploded — multiple anime seasons, movies, games, manga, spin-offs. It’s one of the biggest anime franchises out there right now.

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