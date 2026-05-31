Sydney & Scooter: Matchy-Matchy and Loved-Up in Manhattan

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun just gave fans another intimate glimpse into their high-profile romance — and they didn’t shy away from a little PDA while doing it.

The Euphoria star, 28, and music executive, 44, were photographed holding hands in New York City on Friday, May 30, after attending an event at Daniel before heading to dinner together.

From Daytime Navy to Date-Night Black

The couple’s outing was a masterclass in coordinated couple style. Earlier in the day, they strolled the Upper East Side in matching navy: Sweeney in a ruffled ankle-length gown and Braun in a sharp navy suit. By nightfall, they’d swapped to sleek all-black ensembles for their dinner date.

Sweeney turned up the glamour in a daring LBD with a deep plunging V-neckline, voluminous sleeves, and a miniskirt, paired with strappy platform heels and a bouncy, side-parted blowout. Braun kept it classic and understated in a tailored black suit, black tie, and polished leather shoes.

Photos captured by Backgrid showed the pair walking closely together through Manhattan, looking relaxed and affectionate as they navigated the city streets hand-in-hand.

A Romance That’s No Longer Under Wraps

While Sweeney and Braun were first linked in June 2025 after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, they’ve grown increasingly public in 2026.

Sweeney made things Instagram official in early May with a “Cowboy kind of weekend” carousel from Stagecoach, featuring cozy shots of Braun holding her in the crowd and the pair making silly faces in a photo booth. Braun returned the sentiment, resharing a black-and-white photo from the Euphoria season 3 premiere with the caption “lucky bastard”.

Just days before their NYC date night, Braun opened up on the “Second Thought” podcast, calling Sweeney “an extraordinary woman. She’s kind and generous and smart and real and down to earth and one of the biggest surprises ever”.

He also admitted he’s “biased” about her Euphoria performance, saying he’s been “catching” season 3.

Busy Careers, Growing Closeness

The NYC outing comes amid a packed schedule for both. Sweeney is gearing up for the highly anticipated Euphoria season 3 finale and recently launched her lingerie brand, SYRN, with Braun’s support.

A source told Us Weekly that “Scooter loves that she has a business mindset and is very driven,” adding that he’s introduced her to “new perspectives, especially when it comes to business”.

Braun, who was previously married to Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2022 and shares three children with her, and Sweeney, who ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in March 2025, are said to be “in a committed relationship” and “going strong”.

Neither has formally addressed the latest buzz. But judging by their latest outing — complete with matching looks, hand-holding, and Braun’s glowing public comments — they’re letting the photos do the talking.