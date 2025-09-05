Sydney Sweeney refuses to talk about American Eagle controversy

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney wants all the attention to be reverted to her acting work and is shutting down any more questions regarding her American Eagle jeans controversy.

Actor Sydney Sweeney, who is expected to arrive at the Toronto International Film Festival today, for the premiere of her hotly anticipated Christy Martin biopic on Friday, September 5, wants all the attention to be on her upcoming movie only, rather than the controversies around the blonde bombshell.

When asked about her infamous American Eagle’s ‘great jeans’ controversy in a new interview, Sweeney preemptively shut down any further questions about it, saying, “I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans.”

“The movie’s about Christy, and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about,” she added, probably referencing her appearance at TIFF 2025, which runs from September 5 to 14.

Notably, Sweeney plays iconic female boxer Christy Martin in Australian actor-filmmaker David Michôd’s upcoming biopic. Following the TIFF premiere, the title is scheduled for theatrical release on November 7.

As for the controversy, it erupted this July when American Eagle first unveiled their new campaign, featuring Sweeney and her German Shepherd Sully Bear.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My genes are blue,” the ‘Euphoria’ star said in one of the videos, prompting an online firestorm for its racial undertones.

However, the clothing giant dismissed any intention of promoting eugenics with its ‘jeans/genes’ wordplay, coupled with Sweeney’s blue eyes and blonde hair, and clarified in a later statement that the tagline ‘is and always was about the jeans’ only.