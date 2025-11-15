Sydney Sweeney, American Eagle Reunite!

Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle have joined forces once more, despite their last collaboration being met with backlash, as the advertisement promptly triggered a wave of reactions, with some coming from notable personalities like Piers Morgan and others.

The new “Sydney Jean” campaign aims to raise mental health awareness, featuring the actress’s revamped jeans.

Sydney Sweeney is shown on a cream sofa, wearing jeans with a wide-leg cut, a stitched butterfly detail on the back pocket, and a soft pink leather label that reads “Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle” in the advertisement. A removable charm contains small souvenirs from her life, including a boxing glove that references her role as Christy Martin in a recent biopic film.

The Crisis Text Line, a mental health organization, confirmed that American Eagle will donate all profits from “The Sydney Jean” to them.

The promotion is additionally accompanied by an emotional message from Sweeney, which reads, “I hope when you wear these jeans, you feel beautiful, strong, and a part of something bigger. Something rooted in love and resilience. Love, Sydney Sweeney.”

Notwithstanding the charitable aim, the collaboration has already drawn immense criticism on the internet. Online users have questioned a wording shift, pointing out that it follows a previous campaign that created controversy with comments on genetics and personal attributes. Critics on the other side are alleging Sweeney is being tone-deaf, drawing parallels with propaganda, despite the fact that she has constantly stressed her personal values in interviews.

“I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I’m a kind person. I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next. And so I don’t really let other people define who I am.” She also reflected on her daily style, adding, “I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.” Sydney Sweeney directly addressed the immense criticism in a recent discussion with GQ.

The promotional effort builds on Sweeney’s recent projects, including her biopic starring boxer Christy Martin, and highlights her efforts to combine fashion with social impact. Fans and skeptics alike are waiting to see whether the fresh initiative changes public perception following the previous controversy.