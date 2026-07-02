Sydney Sweeney and Margot Robbie battling over THIS role?

Sydney Sweeney and Margot Robbie have been the focus of recent rumors, but their names have surfaced under a fresh light in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) X-Men reboot. A-list actors are reportedly being eyed for Marvel’s highly anticipated X-Men revival, according to new claims highlighting active casting speculation, though there has been no official studio confirmation.

Industry scooper MyTimeToShineHello claims that alongside Sydney Sweeney, Margot Robbie is being considered for the role of Emma Frost in the MCU’s X-Men film. Marvel Studios has not officially revealed any casting details, and the report remains unverified.

Emma Frost made her Marvel Comics debut in The Uncanny X-Men #129 back in 1980. Renowned for her telepathic abilities and diamond form, she eventually transitioned from a villain into a prominent member of the X-Men. The character was previously portrayed on the big screen by January Jones in 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

This casting buzz arrives as Marvel focuses heavily on its upcoming slate, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set for release on July 31, and Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for December 18.

Earlier this month, Sydney Sweeney plans to add one more project to her already full schedule. According to an exclusive report from Deadline, the American actress will star in a new adaptation of the 1964 French-Italian classic adventure movie, That Man from Rio. The film will be directed by Taiwanese-American filmmaker Justin Lin, who is known for directing several Fast & Furious installments, specifically parts 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9. Apple will finance and distribute the project, while Sydney Sweeney and Lin will also serve as producers.

The original That Man from Rio follows pilot Adrien, whose fiancée, Agnès, is kidnapped by thieves and taken to Rio de Janeiro. Agnès’s late explorer father was the only person who knew the location of a lost Amazon jungle statue, and following his death during an expedition, Agnès became the sole person aware of its whereabouts. To rescue his beloved fiancée, Adrien is forced to embark on a thrilling chase adventure.