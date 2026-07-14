Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun considering fast elopement, sources say

Actress Sydney Sweeney and music mogul Scooter Braun are reportedly planning to bypass a traditional, lengthy engagement and could be gearing up for a swift elopement in the near future.

According to insider reports published by RadarOnline, the couple is highly aligned on their future together and feels ready to take the next step without the pressure of planning a massive, high-profile wedding.

Moving Past Previous Engagements

For Sweeney, the decision to aim for a quick ceremony reportedly stems from her past relationship experiences. The Euphoria star was previously engaged to Chicago-based businessman Jonathan Davino for three years before the couple split in March 2022.

“Sydney’s been engaged before and wants to skip ahead straight to marriage,” an insider close to the couple revealed. Due to their busy professional schedules, a massive wedding is currently out of the cards, but a quick getaway is highly possible: “There’s zero time to plan a wedding, but there’s definitely time to elope — and they both think the time is now.”

Sweeney-Braun Relationship Details:

The Bond: Sources claim Sweeney refers to Braun as “the one,” appreciating his active backing as she continues to build her own film production company.

Mutual Support: The couple has reportedly grown much closer by weathering public and media scrutiny together. Braun supported Sweeney during backlash surrounding her high-profile fashion campaigns, while Sweeney has stood by him through historical industry criticism over his music catalog acquisitions.

The Wedding Plan: An intimate, spontaneous elopement rather than a traditional, star-studded Hollywood ceremony.

Neither Sydney Sweeney nor Scooter Braun has publicly commented on the marriage rumors. However, sources close to the pair state that their mutual support during personal and professional hurdles has laid a solid foundation for a long-term commitment.