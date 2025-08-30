Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun the New Power Couple?

Rumors are swirling that Sydney Sweeney is dating music mogul Scooter Braun following their cozy appearance in Venice, Italy, post-Jeff Bezos’ wedding. This comes amid Braun’s high-profile fallout with Justin Bieber and his past feud with Taylor Swift.

Sweeney, 27, and Braun, 44, were spotted strolling together in Venice, with Sweeney in a chic black floral dress and Braun in a casual look with sunglasses.

The White Lotus star recently ended her engagement with Jonathan Davino in April, while Braun, divorced from Yael Cohen in 2021, shares three kids with her.

Braun’s split from Bieber in 2023 cost the singer $31.5 million due to a ‘sunset clause,’ while his acquisition of Swift’s masters led to her re-recording project and client losses.

According to Star Magazine, Braun is quietly confirming the romance to close confidants. The duo’s Venice outing, captured on TikTok, has fueled speculation about their relationship.

Scooter Braun’s past includes managing Bieber to stardom before their costly 2023 parting, marked by a $31.5 million settlement over the canceled 2022 Justice tour. His feud with Swift over her masters, sold to Shamrock Holdings, prompted her “Taylor’s Version” releases and saw artists like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato leave his roster. Braun retired from music in 2024 and is now linked to Sweeney.

