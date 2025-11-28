Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Romance Heats Up

Los Angeles, CA – Sydney Sweeney is glowing in what insiders call her ultimate “happy place” as her whirlwind romance with music mogul Scooter Braun continues to deepen. The Euphoria actress, 28, and Braun, 44, have been turning heads with their undeniable chemistry, evolving from casual sparks to a seriously committed connection that’s got everyone talking.

How Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s Love Story Began

It all kicked off back in June 2025 at the star-studded wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy. Sweeney and Braun, both attendees amid the opulent celebrations, quickly hit it off. Sources reveal Braun was instantly smitten, pursuing the blonde bombshell with genuine interest. By September, their flirtation had blossomed into confirmed dating status, with the pair spotted holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles – joined by Sweeney’s parents, Lisa and Steven, no less.

This PDA-packed outing was just the start. Fast-forward to Labor Day weekend, and the duo escaped to the serene shores of Lake Tahoe for a low-key getaway, where Braun proved to be “very attentive” to the rising star. “Scooter is extremely supportive,” a close source shares. “He’s deeply interested in her career and life, offering valuable perspective and guidance that she really appreciates.”

What began as a “casual romance” has swiftly intensified. Here’s a quick breakdown of key moments in the Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun saga:

June 2025 : Sparks fly at the Bezos-Sánchez Venice wedding.

: Sparks fly at the Bezos-Sánchez Venice wedding. September 2025 : Public confirmation of their relationship; hand-holding at Halloween Horror Nights with family in tow.

: Public confirmation of their relationship; hand-holding at Halloween Horror Nights with family in tow. Late September : Cozy dinner date in Hollywood after an art gallery visit.

: Cozy dinner date in Hollywood after an art gallery visit. October 2025 : Romantic strolls in New York City, with Sweeney introducing Braun to her inner circle.

: Romantic strolls in New York City, with Sweeney introducing Braun to her inner circle. November 2025: Steamy Central Park ki** on a rock, followed by a sun-soaked pool day in the Florida Keys.

Friends and family are thrilled, noting Sweeney’s newfound joy. “It’s such a relief to see her genuinely happy,” one insider gushes. “Scooter admires her playful, easygoing nature – she brings fun into his high-pressure world.” The couple, who both navigated tough breakups earlier this year (Sweeney ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in March; Braun finalized his divorce in 2021), share a refreshing “don’t care what others think” vibe.

For Sweeney, Braun represents a refreshing shift. Post-engagement, the actress has been candid about her fears of loneliness, but this pairing feels worlds apart from her past. “He’s opened her eyes to new opportunities and ways of thinking,” sources say, especially in business – an area where the Anyone But You star is eager to expand. Braun, fresh off managing icons like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, brings stability and excitement to the table.

Recent sightings paint a picture of pure bliss: the pair locking lips in NYC’s iconic Central Park, then jetting to the Florida Keys for a bikini-clad poolside rendezvous. Sweeney, in a cheeky two-piece, and Braun, ever the cool exec in shades and a cap, looked utterly smitten. “They’re committed,” an insider confirms. “Spending time with her family is a huge sign.”

As Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun navigate the spotlight, their bond only grows stronger. Could this be Hollywood’s next power couple? One thing’s for sure: Sweeney’s “happy place” has never looked better.