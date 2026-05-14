Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Steal Hearts with Romantic Australian Getaway

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and music mogul Scooter Braun are living their best life Down Under.

The couple recently shared a romantic montage of their Australian vacation on Instagram, showcasing their love and chemistry.

The video, filled with sun-kissed moments, begins with Braun showering Sweeney with kisses on the beach, followed by playful dancing, a helicopter ride over the Great Barrier Reef, and snorkeling adventures.

They even snuggled up with wildlife, petting a koala and cuddling with a dingo.

Sweeney, 28, and Braun, 44, confirmed their relationship earlier this year, and fans are loving their PDA-filled moments. The couple’s chemistry is undeniable, with insiders calling their relationship “hot and heavy”.

Their Love Story Unfolds

Sweeney and Braun were first linked at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venetian wedding in June 2025. They went public with their romance in September, sharing cozy photos from the Stagecoach Music Festival.

Sydney’s Aussie Adventure

While in Australia, Sweeney is also working on her upcoming Netflix film, Gundam, a sci-fi adventure centered around giant robots. She’s balancing work and play, making the most of her time Down Under.