Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Spotted on Date Night

LOS ANGELES, CA – Romance rumors are heating up for Sydney Sweeney and music mogul Scooter Braun. The pair were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner with friends on Wednesday, marking their latest public outing since first being linked this summer.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were spotted going out to eat together at Jon and Vinny’s in Brentwood, Calif. 👀 📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/sNY5U713xv — Page Six (@PageSix) September 25, 2025

The Euphoria star and Braun were photographed looking relaxed and happy as they dined at the popular Brentwood eatery, Jon & Vinny’s. Eyewitnesses noted the couple was “all smiles” throughout the evening, adding to the speculation about their relationship status.

A Casual-Chic Evening Out

Sydney Sweeney showcased her signature style for the dinner date, opting for a chic all-black ensemble. The actress wore a dark top paired with a miniskirt and calf-high boots. Braun complemented her look with a casual yet polished outfit of a white long-sleeve T-shirt and dark sunglasses.

After the meal, Braun was seen making a gentlemanly gesture, holding the door of a black SUV for Sweeney before they departed together.

Timeline of a Budding Romance

This sighting adds another chapter to the pair’s rumored relationship. Sweeney and Scooter Braun first sparked dating rumors in June after both attending the high-profile wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy. Reports indicate they met at the lavish event, with an insider telling People that Sweeney was “intrigued” by Braun, describing him as a “charmer” who is “confident, but also sweet and very attentive.”

The potential new romance comes after significant personal changes for both. Sweeney ended her engagement to longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino in March after seven years together. Braun’s divorce from his ex-wife, Yael Cohen, was finalized in September 2022.

While Sweeney and Braun have yet to officially confirm their relationship, their continued string of public appearances suggests a strong connection. This latest cozy dinner date in Los Angeles will undoubtedly keep fans watching for any official announcement.