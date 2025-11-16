Sydney Sweeney bags ‘Oscar worthy’ compliment despite 'Christy' floop

Sydney Sweeney is drawing strong awards season attention for her performance in Christy, even as the biographical drama struggles to gain momentum at the box office. Critics have highlighted her portrayal of former boxing star Christy Martin as one of the most compelling performances of her career.

The film, which recounts Martin’s rise in professional boxing and the domestic abuse she endured beyond the ring, earned just $1.3 million in its opening weekend across more than 2,000 theaters—ranking among the weakest theatrical debuts on record. Despite the slow commercial start, the project has sparked considerable discussion, largely driven by Sydney Sweeney’s role.

Christy premiered in September at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where early reviews described Sweeney’s transformation as “career-best,” with several critics noting that she “disappeared into the role” of the celebrated athlete.

While the film itself has received mixed reception and limited viewer turnout, Sweeney’s performance remains a consistent standout. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently holds a 97 percent audience score on the Popcorn Meter. The critics’ consensus acknowledges the movie’s uneven tone but calls it “a compelling showcase for Sydney Sweeney’s transformative performance, grounding a mythic genre in raw, personal storytelling.”

Sydney Sweeney’s character, Christy Martin, is remembered not only for breaking ground in the sport, but also for surviving a violent attack by her husband. The biopic aims to draw attention to domestic abuse while celebrating Martin’s resilience and legacy.

Some reviewers, however, contend that the film relies too heavily on Sweeney’s work, arguing that her performance delivers more emotional depth than the narrative itself manages to sustain.

The weak box office turnout may complicate Sweeney’s push for major awards consideration, including a possible Best Actress nomination at the 2026 Oscars. Although Sydney Sweeney name has entered the early conversation, competition is expected to be strong, with several contenders emerging from more critically and commercially successful films.

Even so, the contrast between the film’s financial shortcomings and the acclaim surrounding Sweeney’s performance continues to fuel discussion. It is unusual for a film with such limited commercial reach to drive awards chatter, but her portrayal of Christy Martin has ensured that it remains firmly part of the conversation.