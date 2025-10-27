Sydney Sweeney bids farewell to "Euphoria" S3, marking a new era

Sydney Sweeney is closing one chapter as she officially wraps filming on the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s hit series “Euphoria”.

This completion marks the end of a defining era in her career as she prepares to take a striking new role as Hollywood icon Kim Novak.

At the AFI Fest premiere of her new drama “Christy”, Sweeney confirmed that she was just days away from completing the filming for “Euphoria”Season 3. After a three-year hiatus since the show’s last instalment, returning to set felt like home for Sweeney. She shared, “It’s mostly the same crew, so it feels like I’m going home to family” . She further said, “I’ve grown up with them. I was 20 when I did the pilot”.

While HBO has announced that Season 3 will be the final chapter, Sweeney remained tight-lipped about the possibility of a fourth season, stating, “I cannot confirm any information”. Co-star Jacob Elordi described the new season as “incredibly liberating” teasing that creator Sam Levinson has crafted something “clever and cinematic”.

Once “Euphoria” wraps, Sweeney will shift her focus to her next major role in “Scandalous”, directed by Colman Domingo. The film will delve into Kim Novak’s controversial interracial romance with singer Sammy Davis Jr. in 1957, a relationship that shocked Hollywood and nearly derailed both their careers.

Sweeney expressed her enthusiasm for the role, mentioning plans to meet Novak in person and work with movement and dialect coaches to perfect her portrayal. “I’m really excited”, she said, highlighting that embodying a real-life star presents a new challenge after years of playing fictional characters.

With her acclaimed performances, producing ventures and upcoming biopic, Sweeney continues to establish herself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile young talents. As “Euphoria” comes to a close, her transition into prestige period drama underscores her evolution from TV breakout star to cinematic force.