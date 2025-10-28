Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence on Bond Girl Buzz

American actress Sydney Sweeney has finally commented on the persistent rumors suggesting she is a leading candidate to be the next Bond girl in the highly anticipated James Bond film from Amazon MGM Studios.

Speaking with Variety, Sweeney offered a characteristically coy response when asked directly about her rumored involvement. After a significant pause, she stated: “To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it.”

The star then raised eyebrows with a playful remark about the legendary spy role itself, saying her involvement “Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”

The intense speculation is fueled by reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is personally advocating for Sweeney to secure the coveted role. In July, a report from the U.S. Sun named Sweeney as the “top name on the casting sheet for Bond.”

Insiders suggest that director Denis Villeneuve (rumored to be involved) is a major supporter, believing Sweeney’s immense talent and appeal to younger audiences are “vital in modernising the franchise.”

While fans wait for an official announcement, Sweeney’s upcoming projects include the biographical sports drama Christy, releasing in November, and the highly anticipated return of her role as Cassie Howard in the final season of HBO’s Euphoria.