Sydney Sweeney buys back family’s historic lake house

Sydney Sweeney, who rose to fame from the movie Euphoria, has disclosed that she purchased an item close to her heart.

Sydney Sweeney, despite gaining enormous accomplishments in Hollywood, maintains ties to her family.

The Anyone But You star has discussed her opinions on her family’s belongings during a conversation on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show.

“So my family has been living on this lake for five generations. So my grandma was born and raised in this house,” Sydney Sweeney said.

While continuing, the 26-year-old actress said, “And then she had my mom in the house, and I grew up in the house.”

“The properties have all been next to each other, with all the siblings. Her parents (my great-grandparents) were her neighbors,” the American actress added.

In fact, Sydney revealed that her great-grandmother sold it to another couple because of financial hardship when her great-grandfather died when she was born. “And when I was born, they passed away, and they sold the property to another couple.”

It is worth noticing that she stayed connected to her roots and reclaimed them back a few years before, adding that growing up in the home running all over the backyard to her other relatives was as their own designated playground.

The boxing biopic Christy, the star’s latest, is ongoing in cinemas for further information.