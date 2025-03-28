Sydney Sweeney calls off wedding with Jonathan Davino

Amid the rumours of their breakup, Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney has called off her wedding with fiance, film producer Jonathan Davino.

As reported by foreign media, actor Sydney Sweeney, 27, and businessman-film producer Jonathan Davino, 41, who have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022, are facing challenges in their relationship.

Therefore, the two have reportedly called off their wedding, ‘but are not fully split’.

According to the tabloid report, “Sydney and Jonathan are in a rough patch with their relationship, and they have decided to stay away from each other to reassess if it is more important to save their relationship or move on.”

Reportedly, the couple has now officially ‘called off the wedding’ but has not completely broken up.

Quoting a source close to the couple, the publication reported, “Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet.”

“They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now,” the insider added. “They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress.”

Reports also suggest that the demanding career of the ‘Madame Web’ actor is one of the main factors of the tension between the couple. “Sydney doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together,” added the person.

