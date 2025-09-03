Sydney Sweeney is 'casually' dating Scooter Braun

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney’s romance rumours with music mogul Scooter Braun have now been confirmed, with insiders saying that the two are ‘casually’ dating.

As reported exclusively by a foreign publication, Sydney Sweeney, 27, and Scooter Braun, 44, who recently sparked romance rumours with their Venice stroll, during Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in June, are ‘casually hooking up’, an insider revealed.

“Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard,” said a close source about their bond; however, the reps for both Sweeney and Braun are yet to comment on the development.

Notably, the ‘Euphoria’ star and Justin Bieber’s former manager are both single at the moment.

Sweeney called off her wedding to businessman Jonathan Davino earlier this year, after more than two years of engagement. She has since been linked up to several Hollywood fellows, including Brandon Sklenar, Glen Powell, MGK and Orlando Bloom, as well as a mystery man.

Meanwhile, Braun and his ex-wife, health activist Yael Cohen, who tied the knot in 2014 and share three kids, Jagger, 9, Levi, 7, and Hart, 5, finalised their divorce in 2022, a year after his filing.

