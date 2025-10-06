Sydney Sweeney celebrates career milestone amid criticism over American Eagle

The renowned Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney, two months after receiving criticism from American Eagle, has recently celebrated a significant career accomplishment.

On October 4, the Euphoria star so far has collected a major award for starring in Christy at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Sydney Sweeney posted an image slideshow and clips on her Instagram of the glimpse of this award.

In the pictures, the actress looked happy as she held her crystal award at the festival.

“Thank you @hamptonsfilm for the achievement in acting award for @christy.movie,” the 28-year-old captioned the post.

Moreover, considering her post, Sydney collected a number of messages from her admirers, as one wrote, “Congratulations, Syd! We’re all rooting for you!”

“Congrats to our QUEEN @sydney_sweeney keep shining keep winning… this is your OSCAR,” said another fan.

A third supporter added, “You deserve only the best, and I’m so happy you’re getting it!! I’m crying so much right now.”

Along with his fans, her family also came forward to encourage her as Lis Mudd Sweeney, her mom, remarked, “Congrats! Beyond proud of you!”

Earlier this year, Grammy-winning singer Lizzo has joined the keyboard warriors in trolling American Eagle’s ‘great jeans’ campaign starring Hollywood diva Sydney Sweeney.

Amid the backlash for the latest ‘great jeans’ campaign of American Eagle, Melissa Viviane Jefferson, aka Lizzo, has joined the brigade, mocking the ‘racial’ tagline, ‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’, with a savage clapback.

In response to the controversial campaign, which drew social media ire for promoting eugenics, with the wordplay ‘jeans/genes’, and featuring blonde and blue-eyed Sweeney, Lizzo posted a satirical version of the shoot, featuring herself, alongside the text, “If the Democrats won the election.”

“My jeans are black,” the ‘About That Time’ hitmaker, a staunch black and body-positive advocate, wrote in the caption, in response to Sweeney’s ‘My genes are blue’.