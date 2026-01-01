Sydney Sweeney: Christian Pulisic breaks silence on dating rumors

American Soccer player Christian Pulisic is not dating Sydney Sweeney, and he wanted everyone to know.

The United States Men’s National Team superstar has been rumoured to be dating the famed actress, but he put an end to those rumours to bed earlier this week.

He posted on his Instagram story, “Please stop with the made-up stories about my personal life. Need to hold sources accountable, it can affect people’s lives”.

In another post that highlighted Pulisic’s accomplishments, one of which was his reported fling with Sweeney, Pulisic wrote, “Fake news guys, let’s stop with the silly rumour”.

On the other hand, Pulisic has been dating golfer Alexa Melton since at least the summer of 2024. Melton played college golf at USC and competed in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open. She has mostly competed on the women’s Epson Tour, but not since 2024.

Sweeney, meanwhile, has been linked to music manager Scooter Braun, who has worked with Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

Pulisic will suit up for the Stars and Stripes this summer at the 2026 World Cup, which will be played throughout North America. The final will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of the New York Giants and Jets.